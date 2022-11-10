A furniture exhibition for unique chairs will showcase works combining French world-class designers with Korean artisans.

The Goeun Cultural Foundation will open an exhibition titled ‘The Nine Chairs’ at the France Art Space in Haeundae from this Saturday until the end of this month.

The exhibit will show fusion chairs made by world-renowned French designers such as Jean Prouvē and Korean craft masters in the fields of mother-of-pearl, lacquer, embroidery, jade, textile, and more.

It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except Mondays.