This exhibition examines the main directions of the Busan Museum of Art, which has played a variety of roles as an institutional space in a city since its opening, and how it has attempted to establish an art museum that is both local and international.

Event Information

Period: September 26-December 17, 2023

Venue: Busan Museum of Art

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission