The Phenomenal Transition Exhibition Underway

An exhibition that allows one to sense and recognize the movement of the world that changes and rises by strengthening other crises through the conditions of the times and the change and descending structure of human beings.

Participating artists include Kang Min-ki, Kang Tae-hoon, Kwon Eun-bi, Kim Jeong-geun, Lee Seung-hoon, Lim Young-ju, Zhou Yu-jeong, and Horuian.

Event Information

Period: November 12, 2021 – March 20, 2022

Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 2

Free admission

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan bus stop

Website:www.busan.go.kr/moca/index

