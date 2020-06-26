The Pick of the Bunch: Asian Casino Games

Asia has an affinity with casino games and gambling, and it is also home to some of the most outstanding casino experiences in the world. For example, the Venetian in Macau is the largest casino ever built and includes water canals imitating Venice itself. But it is not just architectural brilliance and sophisticated Asian gambling venues that make casinos popular across Asia, the games themselves are top-notch.

But what are the best Asian casino games people love to play right now?

1. Baccarat

Although Baccarat originates from France, Asian cultures are known to be big on the game. One of the reasons for this is suggested to be because Baccarat is one of the casino games that heavily rely on chance and fortune. This translates well into many Asian cultures that believe in fate and the power of destiny.

2. Asian Slot Games

Anyone who plays slot games will be well aware that there are hundreds if not thousands of different slot game themes. Within the slot gaming world, many Asian-themed slot games are playing on narratives of temples, Asian luck and mythical Asian animals. You can experience the best Asian online slots at William Hill, including popular titles like Panda Mania Scratch!

3. Mahjong

Mahjong is a unique casino game in Asian locations which is only found as an online game in other continents, often the USA. If you have ever played the Italian family game Rummikub, then the game is somewhat similar. The main difference between this game and other casino games is that Mahjong uses tiles instead of cards. Players must make sequences with the tiles they have and take it in turns.

The game requires fast decision-making skills under intense pressure from other players.

4. Pachinko

Imagine your favorite slot game combined with cool pinball machines. Sounds good, right? Well, it is, and it is not so futuristic among Asian cultures. They already have such games, and they are known as Pachinko. Some online equivalents are found elsewhere, but Asia has harnessed this slot-pinball-game combo. How you perform on the pinball aspect will determine the reels spinning on the slot game.

The game is over a century old and was a completely manual machine. Today, however, Pachinko is enjoyed manually and as an electronic casino game.

5. Keno

Keno is another casino game that relies on luck and almost identical to what Western cultures would class as a lottery. It involves choosing numbers from a set of 80 for various draws throughout the day. The game is played within Chinese casinos but does differ from a lottery because you can place different types of wagers on the number selected.

Some say that Keno even helped the state fund The Great Wall of China when it was being built!

Image by Irina Ilina from Pixabay