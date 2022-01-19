“The Pulitzer Prize Photographs” Exhibition Begins Friday

A photo exhibition of the Pulitzer Prize, called the Nobel Prize of the Press, will open in Busan this Friday.

Pulitzer Prize-winning photos from 1942, the first prize-winning year, to this year are exhibited including Kim Kyung-hoon’s, the first Korean photojournalist to win the prize in 2019 as part of the Reuters team.

Starting with the first exhibition held in Korea in 1988, more than 600,000 people have been to the four previous exhibitions in Seoul.

It was also held previously in Busan in 2014.

Event Information

Period: January 21 – May 15, 2022

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Address: 1, UN Pyeonghwa-ro 76beon-gil, Nam-gu, Busan

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (Last admission is 6:00 p.m.)

Closed Mondays (except Monday, Jan. 31, 2022)

Tickets: 15,000 won for adults (aged 20 and older) / 12,000 won for youths (aged between 14 and 19) / 9,000 won for children (aged between 3 and 13)

Free admission for infants: under 36 months old

