Image: Park Hyatt Busan
Business SpotlightDine & Drink

The Restaurants and Lounge at Park Hyatt Busan Present a “Christmas Special Menu”

- Lunch and dinner course menu at Dining Room, Living Room and Lounge for a limited period only -

By Haps Staff

The restaurants and Lounge at Park Hyatt Busan present a “Christmas Special Menu,” where you can spend a delightful Christmas holiday with an exclusive gastronomic experience with your family, loved ones, and friends.

First, special lunches and dinners will be available at our Steak & Seafood Grill restaurant, Dining Room, and  Italian restaurant, Living Room, for three days from December 23 to 25.

Image: Park Hyatt Busan

Dining Room, located on the 32nd floor of the hotel, offers a “Preview Dining Room” as a lunch menu, originally available only on weekends and now allows you to taste the signature menus of Dining Room in Omakase style. Dinner will be served with a six-course menu consisting of amuse-bouche with a Christmas mood, Korean Hanwoo beef tartar with caviar, French onion soup, cod wrapped in zucchini, grilled Korean Hanwoo 1++ beef tenderloin and beef bone marrow, as well as white chocolate mousse that harmoniously combines the freshness of berries and the sweetness of chocolate. The price is KRW 120,000 per person for lunch and KRW 210,000 per person for dinner (all tax inclusive).

Located on the 31st floor of the hotel, Living Room offers a four-course lunch menu that includes a rich Christmas special appetizer buffet, homemade triangle pasta stuffed with ricotta and spinach, Korean Hanwoo beef tenderloin steak and white chocolate mousse. The five-course dinner also includes white asparagus soup, enhanced with black truffle flavor. The price is KRW 120,000 per person for lunch and KRW 150,000 per person for dinner (all tax inclusive).

Image: Park Hyatt Busan

Meanwhile, our Lounge, located on the 30th floor of the hotel, offers a five-course special dinner for two days on December 23 and 24. Starting with an appetizer tower served on the Lounge’s signature three-tier tray, designed in the shape of a hotel building, followed by sweet and nutty butter-scented butternut squash soup, Yuja sorbet that refresh your mouth, and slow-cooked Korean Hanwoo beef tenderloin with truffle mashed potatoes. The meal ends on a sweet note with white chocolate mousse. The price is KRW 150,000 per person (tax inclusive).

Inquiries & Reservations: +82 51 990 1300

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Comparing Car Rental Companies in Dubai: Get the Best Deal

How Ethereum is Revolutionizing Korea’s Financial Tech Landscape

Eat a KFC Surprise Bucket and Get Free Christmas Socks

Gorilla Opens New Location at Haeundae Beach

KFC Offering a Zinger Super Box Special

20 Establishments in Dong-gu Begin “Yes Kids” Zones

The Latest

Seomyeon’s Dongbo Plaza Ranked Tops in Land Price in Busan

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Christmas Concert and Making Event at City Hall

Which Areas in Ulsan Experience the Highest Bicycle Traffic?

International Destinations: CÉ LA VI Singapore Presents a New Year’s Eve Extravaganza to Ring in 2024

Gimhae City Holding a Special Craft Sales Exhibition at Shinsegae Department Store from the 22nd to the 25th

Busan
clear sky
-2 ° C
-2 °
-2 °
29 %
7.7kmh
0 %
Fri
-2 °
Sat
3 °
Sun
6 °
Mon
6 °
Tue
7 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 