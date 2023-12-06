The restaurants and Lounge at Park Hyatt Busan present a “Christmas Special Menu,” where you can spend a delightful Christmas holiday with an exclusive gastronomic experience with your family, loved ones, and friends.

First, special lunches and dinners will be available at our Steak & Seafood Grill restaurant, Dining Room, and Italian restaurant, Living Room, for three days from December 23 to 25.

Dining Room, located on the 32nd floor of the hotel, offers a “Preview Dining Room” as a lunch menu, originally available only on weekends and now allows you to taste the signature menus of Dining Room in Omakase style. Dinner will be served with a six-course menu consisting of amuse-bouche with a Christmas mood, Korean Hanwoo beef tartar with caviar, French onion soup, cod wrapped in zucchini, grilled Korean Hanwoo 1++ beef tenderloin and beef bone marrow, as well as white chocolate mousse that harmoniously combines the freshness of berries and the sweetness of chocolate. The price is KRW 120,000 per person for lunch and KRW 210,000 per person for dinner (all tax inclusive).

Located on the 31st floor of the hotel, Living Room offers a four-course lunch menu that includes a rich Christmas special appetizer buffet, homemade triangle pasta stuffed with ricotta and spinach, Korean Hanwoo beef tenderloin steak and white chocolate mousse. The five-course dinner also includes white asparagus soup, enhanced with black truffle flavor. The price is KRW 120,000 per person for lunch and KRW 150,000 per person for dinner (all tax inclusive).

Meanwhile, our Lounge, located on the 30th floor of the hotel, offers a five-course special dinner for two days on December 23 and 24. Starting with an appetizer tower served on the Lounge’s signature three-tier tray, designed in the shape of a hotel building, followed by sweet and nutty butter-scented butternut squash soup, Yuja sorbet that refresh your mouth, and slow-cooked Korean Hanwoo beef tenderloin with truffle mashed potatoes. The meal ends on a sweet note with white chocolate mousse. The price is KRW 150,000 per person (tax inclusive).

Inquiries & Reservations: +82 51 990 1300