The Revolution Is Urban

Artists Kim Seongyoul, Kim Yoojin & Kim Byungchan, Ahn Yongdae, Yeo Changho, Lee Wonyoung, Won Hosung, Woo Shinkoo, Lee Kichul, Lee Sungho, and Pyo Eungseok feature at this exhibition which lasts through April 11, 2021.
Event Information
Period: December 11, 2020 – April 11, 2021
Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 1, outdoor park
Free admission (Online reservation is required.)
Hours of Operation:
Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
(Closed every Monday and January 1)
Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan bus stop
Website: www.busan.go.kr/moca_en/index
Online reservations (Korean)