The Society of Individuals

Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their work until May 2, 2021.

Event Information

Period: December 11, 2020 – May 2, 2021

Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 2

Free admission (Online reservation is required.)

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan bus stop

Website: www.busan.go.kr/moca_en/index

Online reservations (Korean)

