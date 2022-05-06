The Top Destination for Street-food Lovers in South Korea

One of the worst periods in recent history, at least for travelers, seems to be about to end for good.

The slowdown in the spread of the Coronavirus, recorded more or less everywhere in every corner of the world, is producing its first effects on the world of travel and tourism, with the progressive reopening of borders and the cancellation of those restrictions that limited the freedom of movement of travelers.

In the last two years, those who love to travel have in fact been forced to experience a real nightmare on their own skin, namely the impossibility of moving and moving to every corner of the world, even just for a pleasure trip that has nothing to do with work.

This situation, month after month, has generated discouragement and irritation, especially for all those who were used to taking two or three trips a year to remote and quiet corners of the globe.

A nightmarish time for travelers

The traveler’s soul, in this sense, was subjected to unprecedented levels of stress, as the anti-Covid containment measures seemed to have taken away one of the fundamental freedoms on which his peace of mind, serenity, and even good humor towards others and the world was based. It was a real shock, just like that felt by students and young people around the world when faced with new educational methods in the days of the pandemic.

The change, in some cases, was so abrupt that it caused a genuine, persistent, and seemingly invincible malaise, driving masses of children under the protective and sympathetic wing of psychologists. For travelers, even for the ones using Tripadvisor, the most dramatic effects of the pandemic did not manifest themselves so destructively, but they nonetheless inflicted a violent jolt on their soul, leaving deep and lasting traces.

Faced with such an unpleasant and sudden change, and endured for so many months, one should certainly expect an equally vehement and explosive reaction.

When entry restrictions in the nations of the world finally collapse, opening the door to international tourism once again, travelers around the world – or at least, those who used to take a number of trips each year – will feel compelled to book their next trip (or even more than one) almost frantically, as if governed by an uncontrollable impulse.

When freedom is finally found again, after an oppressive period in which it has been strongly limited, if not completely annulled, the human soul becomes prey to extraordinarily strong impulses, feeling more than ever ready for action and the release of all those energies that until that moment, for reasons beyond its control, had been repressed.

New habits

It will not be unusual, in this sense, to see travelers staying on the road for months, much longer than in their previous travels, thus warding off the possibility that new obstacles may come between their desire to travel and the journey itself.

In addition to a very strong desire for freedom, every traveler (even those who have already begun to move again) is dominated by the fear that anti-Covid measures may take away their freedom of movement again, and will therefore be motivated to indefinitely extend the length of their trip, staying away from home as long as possible.

The true taste of the journey, in this complicated period of history, can only be savored again when you learn to appreciate not only the achievement of the final goal but also everything that led you to it, every single step that brought you there, at that very moment.