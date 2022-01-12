Image: Hyundai Motorstudio Busan
Arts & Culture

“The Value of Time” Exhibition Being Held at Hyundai Motorstudio Until March 31

Haps Staff

An exhibition opened by Hyundai Motor Company’s first design curator is being held at the Hyundai Motorstudio in Millak-dong, Suyeong-gu until March 31st.

Entitled “Do you miss the future?”, the exhibition was curated by Shim So-mi, winner of the 2021 Hyundai Blue Prize Design, an awards program that discovers excellent design curators to work on the global stage.

Shim is an individual curator who majored in architectural engineering and art.

The exhibition aims to solve the question “value of time”, the theme of the 2021 Hyundai Blue Prize Design, by using four sub-themes: city, industry, object, and near future.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
-0 ° C
-0 °
-1.9 °
37 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Wed
1 °
Thu
2 °
Fri
4 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 