“The Value of Time” Exhibition Being Held at Hyundai Motorstudio Until March 31

An exhibition opened by Hyundai Motor Company’s first design curator is being held at the Hyundai Motorstudio in Millak-dong, Suyeong-gu until March 31st.

Entitled “Do you miss the future?”, the exhibition was curated by Shim So-mi, winner of the 2021 Hyundai Blue Prize Design, an awards program that discovers excellent design curators to work on the global stage.

Shim is an individual curator who majored in architectural engineering and art.

The exhibition aims to solve the question “value of time”, the theme of the 2021 Hyundai Blue Prize Design, by using four sub-themes: city, industry, object, and near future.