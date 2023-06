Haps Korea Magazine has teamed up with the Kiwi Chamber to offer two tickets to this year’s New Zealand Wine Festival in Busan on June 10th at the Lotte Signiel Hotel in Haeundae from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

With over 40 entrants, the competition was tight to attend one of the best events of the year in Busan but in a random draw, congratulations go to Gina Bae for winning the two tickets!

Thank you to everyone who participated and hope to see you there!