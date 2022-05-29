The World’s 50 Best Bars Goes On The Road As It Announces a Live Ceremony In Barcelona On 4th October 2022

The annual list of The World’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, will be unveiled as part of a live awards ceremony on Tuesday, 4th October 2022, in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

Marking the first time the illustrious event has been held outside London since its 2009 inception, the ceremony will once again unite the global bar community in recognition of the best bars in the world. Following last year’s return to live events at the Roundhouse, The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 will be an unbridled celebration of the bartenders, bar owners, and brands at the forefront of the international cocktail scene.

Voted on by an esteemed Academy of over 650 anonymous industry experts, the 2022 ranking will be unveiled as part of a festival of events, held over one week in the Catalonian capital, which will form part of a celebration produced with 50 Best’s host partner, Escolà. The gender-balanced panel will vote confidentially with voting requirements once again adjusted to take into account the restrictions to travel over the past year. Details of the voting process can be found in the attached press release.

Mark Sansom, Content Director for The World’s 50 Best Bars, says: “We are delighted to bring The World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony to Barcelona this year, celebrating the return of international travel and the dazzling performance of the global bars sector over the past year. London has been a fantastic home for us but, as we come out of the pandemic, we are excited to have the opportunity to shine a spotlight on other great cocktail cities, starting with Barcelona, which has three outstanding venues on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 list. Now, more than ever, we hope that our ranking inspires liquid-led wanderlust the world over.”

Michter’s Art of Hospitality . This award is voted for by all members of The World’s 50 Best Bars Academy, who are asked to name the bar where they received the single best hospitality experience during the voting period

. This award is voted for by all members of The World’s 50 Best Bars Academy, who are asked to name the bar where they received the single best hospitality experience during the voting period Altos Bartenders’ Bartender . This award is voted for by the bartenders behind those bars on this year’s list, who are asked to name one peer who has done more to further the craft of bartending than any other, with reference to their work to support the ongoing recovery of the bar sector in the wake of the pandemic

. This award is voted for by the bartenders behind those bars on this year’s list, who are asked to name one peer who has done more to further the craft of bartending than any other, with reference to their work to support the ongoing recovery of the bar sector in the wake of the pandemic 51-100 list. One week before the awards ceremony, 50 Best will reveal those bars ranked between 51st and 100th on its website and social media channels Ahead of the ceremony on Tuesday 4th October, 50 Best will reveal the winners of two individual awards designed to celebrate the exceptional achievements of one bar and one bartender over the past year, as well as those venues, ranked in the 51-100 List: In addition to celebrating the 1-50 List, the ceremony will also unveil the winner of the inaugural 50 Best Bars The Blend Scholarship. Announced earlier this month, the Scholarship, which is open to any bartender from anywhere in the world aged 21 or over and with fewer than three years of experience, will offer one aspiring mixologist the opportunity to complete two bar stages (internships) at two of the world’s best bars – The Connaught in London and Katana Kitten in New York City – as well as an experience of a lifetime in Madrid with The Blend by Beam Suntory. The winner will also receive £500 per week in living expenses to enjoy the cities. The launch of this unique scholarship represents a key moment in 50 Best and The Blend’s drive to prioritize development opportunities and experiences for aspiring bartenders across the globe and aims to cultivate practices and attitudes that will have a positive impact for the planet, for guests, and the hospitality community. The three finalists will be hosted at the 2022 awards ceremony, where the inaugural 50 Best Scholars will also be announced. For more information on the Scholarship and to enter, see here.

The countdown of the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022, sponsored by Perrier, will also be broadcast live to a global audience who are not able to attend in person. Bars and cocktail lovers are invited to join through The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook page and 50 Best Bars TV channel on YouTube.