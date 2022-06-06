Dine & Drink

These Are The 10 Fastest Price Rising Foods in Korea

The price of processed food rose the most in 10 years and four months last month, as the price of international raw materials continues to rise affecting dining tables around the nation.

69 of the 73 core domestic foods saw an increase in price last month.

The top 10 highest risers are:

  1. Noodles (33.2%)
  2. Salt (30%)
  3. Flour (26%)
  4. Cooking Oil (22.7%)
  5. Vinegar (21.5%)
  6. Pancake Mix (19.8%)
  7. Dweonjjang (18.7%)
  8. Cereal (18.5%)
  9. Biscuits (18.5%)
  10. Soy Sauce (18.4%)

The core dining meals also saw a rise of 7.4% last month, the highest since March 1998. Prices on 31 of the 39 core dining choices also rose including galbitang, chicken, sashimi, and jjajjangmyeon all rising more than 10%.

