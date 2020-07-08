EntertainmentMovies & TV

They’re Back! – Free Outdoor Movie Screenings at Busan Cinema Center

Haps Staff

Beginning in the summer of 2012, ‘Free Outdoor Movie Screenings’ have been held at the Busan Cinema Center.

The “2020 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings” at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Wednesday from July 15 to August 26 at 8 p.m. at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center.

The outdoor theater, where the opening and closing ceremonies of the annual Busan International Film Festival are held, has 4,000 seats under a giant roof, which has become a symbol of the Busan Cinema Center.

The movies will be screened rain or shine.

Movie Screening Schedule

July

July 15 – Artic

July 23 – Two Days One Night

July 29 – A Field Day

August

August 5 – Bad Genius

August 12 – Capernaum

August 26 – Finding Your Feet

The schedule is subject to change without notice.

For more information, please visit the Busan Cinema Center website at www.dureraum.org

Haps Staff
