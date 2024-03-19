“This is Busan No: Tactical Implement” Exhibition On Display Through July 7 at Busan MOCA

The Busan Museum of Contemporary Art hosts the expansive exhibition “This is Busan No: Tactical Implement” through July 7, spanning exhibition rooms 4 and 5 as well as the outdoor garden.

With contributions from 51 teams of domestic and international artists totaling 149 works, the exhibition delves into the contemporary relevance of local identity.

The exhibition explores various themes, including strategic locations, embodied memories, and boundary senses, highlighting the multifaceted nature of locality.

Additionally, community-produced works address social phenomena, such as redevelopment and immigration. Various programs complement the exhibition, including film screenings, performances, and workshops, offering diverse experiences for visitors.

The museum aims to facilitate dialogue and understanding, transcending geographical boundaries.

The museum recently underwent renovations to enhance the visitor experience, including a rooftop observatory and a redesigned lobby, showcasing its commitment to enriching cultural engagement.