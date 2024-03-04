This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices Exhibition Underway

In light of recent concerns over the decimation of local culture, Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery.

The exhibition is designed by a number of curators and artists from Busan’s local community, who came together to form a preliminary research group and executive committee in the hopes of actively questioning and challenging the concept of locality instead of stopping short at offering superficial interpretations within the framework of state-centric paradigms.

Event Information

Period: Through July 7, 2024

Venue: Busan Museum of Contemporary Art

Free admission

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Busan Museum of Contemporary Art bus stop