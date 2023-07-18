This Weekend’s ‘2023 Geoje Sea to the World’ Canceled

The highly anticipated ‘2023 Geoje Sea to the World’ event originally planned to span three days from the 21st to the 23rd, will no longer take place.

This decision to cancel this weekend’s event was reached in order to channel the city’s administrative efforts toward addressing the aftermath of the unprecedented heavy rainfall that has resulted in widespread human and property damage across the nation.

By focusing on the restoration of affected areas and implementing preventive measures against future disasters, Geoje City aims to allocate its resources effectively.

Mayor Park Jong-woo of Geoje expressed the city’s solidarity with the flood victims and the families who have suffered losses, including those affected by the flooding of the underpass.