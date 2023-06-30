This Weekend’s Club-Z Live K Festival Will Be Live Streamed Tomorrow Night

Club-Z Live K Festival will be hosting a special Free Live Streaming Viewing Party this Saturday, July 1st, for one night only!

Get ready for an amazing lineup of talented artists who will be performing exclusively for this event.

Here’s the incredible artist lineup: DJ Soda, HyunA, Mamamoo, BiBi, and TripleS.

Though there may have been some disappointment due to the postponement, Club Z wanted to give back to the community by presenting this free concert featuring talented artists.

To join the party, simply download the @kumuph “Kumu – Livestream” App and follow Hype Collective. The live stream will start at 6 pm KST, so make sure to tune in on time.

Get ready to watch your favorite artists perform and dance the night away! If you enjoy the content, they encourage you to consider donating to support and ensure more free content like this in the future. Thank you once again, and we look forward to seeing you all this Saturday!