Organizers of this weekend’s Club-Z Live K Festival at Dadaepo Beach have confirmed that the event is postponed due to the expected heavy rain forecast.

Taking place on July 1st and 2nd from noon to 9 p.m. on both days, the festival will showcase a lineup of top-tier artists and DJs, along with an exhilarating global dance competition.

It is planned to be rescheduled on August 25-26, however, they will announce the future of the festival once they have contacted the artists.