Image: Disney Korea
This Weekend’s Star Wars Day Event Schedule in Haeundae

By Haps Staff

Disney Korea will host a “Star Wars Day” event at Haeundae Beach this Saturday and Sunday in celebration of “May the Fourth Be With You”.

The event will take place at Haeundae Beach and Haeundae Event Plaza.

For those looking to attend the free event, here are the scheduled events:

May 4th

Pop-up Zone — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fan Parade With Marching Band — 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Star Wars Music Night — 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Star Wars Day Special Talk Session — 7:40 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.

Star Wars Drone Show — 8:30 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.

May 5th

Pop-up Zone — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fan Parade With Marching Band — 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Star Wars Music Night — 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Star Wars sand sculptures will remain in place until June 9th.

Event schedules may change or be canceled due to weather conditions.

