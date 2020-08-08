Image: Busan Police Agency
NewsBusan News

This Weekend’s Storms in Busan — Here’s What Happened Around The City

Haps Staff

Busan experienced yet another water bomb this weekend, as the heavy rains continue to hit the city in record fashion.

Here’s a look at what happened over the weekend in Busan from local media reports.

— More than 250mm hit the city again, which was higher than the massive rains that hit on July 23rd

— Saha-gu received the most rain with 274.5mm, followed by Nam-gu at 250mm, Busanjin-gu with 224mm, Sansang-gu with 223.5mm, and Yeongdo-gu with 205mm.

— Saha-gu’s rain total was 10.81 inches in about 19 hours

— Some areas received over 60mm of rain per hour

— The amount of rain differed around the city: on Friday night, Dongnae-gu received 66mm of rain per hour, but Jung-gu only received 36.8mm

— On Friday night, five vehicles flooded near the Sasang-gu office at 6:50 p.m.

— On Friday night, 10 residents were evacuated from an apartment in Dongcheon, which also suffered heavy damage from the July 23rd storm

— On Friday night, a 15-meter retaining wall collapsed at a temple in Yeonje-gu

— On Friday night, a house collapsed in Sujeong-dong, Dong-gu, but no injuries were sustained

— 48 sites around the city were controlled by the Busan Police Agency, including bridges and underpasses

— The Korea Forest Service has issued a “severe” landslide warning for 12 cities, including Busan

— More rain is expected today with up to another 50mm to 150mm possible

— More rain is expected to fall again this week on Monday and Tuesday according to the Busan Meteorological Agency

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Heavy Rain Expected Until Tomorrow in Busan, Gyeongnam Region

BeFM News -
The Busan Regional Meteorological Administration said starting this morning, Busan is forecast to see heavy rain coupled with thunder and lightning
Read more
Busan News

Psychiatrist Killed By a Patient in Hwamyeong-dong

BeFM News -
A patient discharged from a psychiatric hospital stabbed a psychiatrist with a weapon several times, killing the doctor.
Read more
Busan News

Middle School Student Dies An Hour After Being Rescued From the Sea in Oryukdo

BeFM News -
A middle school student who swept away by the sea waves while swimming in the ocean had succumbed to injuries after being rescued.
Read more
Busan News

Heavy Rain Expected Tomorrow as Heatwave and Tropical Nights Continue in Busan

BeFM News -
A heatwave warning has continued for the sixth consecutive day in Busan while the city saw its third night of the tropical night phenomenon.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Police Rescue Man Who Sat On A Hotel Veranda for Five Hours in Gupo

Haps Staff -
A man in his 30s was rescued by police after sitting on a hotel veranda for five hours Monday morning.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Taxi Driver Arrested After Stabbing Passenger 10 Times Because He Wouldn’t Stop Farting

Haps Staff -
In a truly bizarre story, a Busan taxi driver has been arrested after stabbing a passenger who kept farting in the car.
Read more

The Latest

This Weekend’s Storms in Busan — Here’s What Happened Around The City

Busan News Haps Staff -
Here's a look at what happened over the weekend in Busan from local media reports.
Read more

August Cultural Experience Center Program Schedule at Busan Museum

Arts & Culture Busan City News -
The schedule of programs for the cultural experience center at Busan Museum in August is as follows:
Read more

Heavy Rain Expected Until Tomorrow in Busan, Gyeongnam Region

Busan News BeFM News -
The Busan Regional Meteorological Administration said starting this morning, Busan is forecast to see heavy rain coupled with thunder and lightning
Read more

Mandatory Wearing of Masks at Beaches Extended Until August 31

Travel BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced that it will extend the existing quarantine measures at beaches to the 31st.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

PSG Opens Retail Store In Seoul

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
For fans of football's Paris St. Germain, a PSG pop-up store has recently opened in Seoul.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
83 %
5.1kmh
75 %
Sun
28 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
28 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea