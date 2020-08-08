This Weekend’s Storms in Busan — Here’s What Happened Around The City

Busan experienced yet another water bomb this weekend, as the heavy rains continue to hit the city in record fashion.

Here’s a look at what happened over the weekend in Busan from local media reports.

— More than 250mm hit the city again, which was higher than the massive rains that hit on July 23rd

— Saha-gu received the most rain with 274.5mm, followed by Nam-gu at 250mm, Busanjin-gu with 224mm, Sansang-gu with 223.5mm, and Yeongdo-gu with 205mm.

— Saha-gu’s rain total was 10.81 inches in about 19 hours

— Some areas received over 60mm of rain per hour

— The amount of rain differed around the city: on Friday night, Dongnae-gu received 66mm of rain per hour, but Jung-gu only received 36.8mm

— On Friday night, five vehicles flooded near the Sasang-gu office at 6:50 p.m.

— On Friday night, 10 residents were evacuated from an apartment in Dongcheon, which also suffered heavy damage from the July 23rd storm

— On Friday night, a 15-meter retaining wall collapsed at a temple in Yeonje-gu

— On Friday night, a house collapsed in Sujeong-dong, Dong-gu, but no injuries were sustained

— 48 sites around the city were controlled by the Busan Police Agency, including bridges and underpasses

— The Korea Forest Service has issued a “severe” landslide warning for 12 cities, including Busan

— More rain is expected today with up to another 50mm to 150mm possible

— More rain is expected to fall again this week on Monday and Tuesday according to the Busan Meteorological Agency