This Year, You Can Watch The Namhae New Year’s Sunrise Event From The Comfort of Your Bedroom

Haps Staff

Namhae-gun has announced that they will prepare a non-face-to-face event in lieu of its canceled events for New Year’s Day.

As most places are beginning to cancel New Year’s Day events around the country, Namhae-gun, which is one of the most popular spots to check out the first sunrise of the year, will prepare a series of live sunrise videos from eight of the best spots in the region on its official YouTube channel.

The videos will be released sequentially, depending on the weather at each location.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

