Arts & Culture

This Year’s Festivals in Busan Enter the “With Corona Era”

Haps Staff

The city of Busan said it will change how festivals are held in the ‘With Corona Era’.

The city is promoting various festival methods such as using a variety of media by preparing a small-scale type, divided type, and in-person and online mix festivals from its conventional large-scale crowded festivals.

The city will provide customized programs such as interactive communication to citizens who are weary of the prolonged coronavirus crisis, and provide opportunities to embed festival-related performance technology industries, involve cultural artists, planners, and small business people to unfold various types of festival capabilities.

Upcoming summer festivals such as the Sea Festival and Rock Festival are looking to run this year, though be on a much smaller scale than normal and with COVID-19 restrictions and measures enforced.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
14 ° C
14 °
14 °
47 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 