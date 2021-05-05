This Year’s Festivals in Busan Enter the “With Corona Era”

The city of Busan said it will change how festivals are held in the ‘With Corona Era’.

The city is promoting various festival methods such as using a variety of media by preparing a small-scale type, divided type, and in-person and online mix festivals from its conventional large-scale crowded festivals.

The city will provide customized programs such as interactive communication to citizens who are weary of the prolonged coronavirus crisis, and provide opportunities to embed festival-related performance technology industries, involve cultural artists, planners, and small business people to unfold various types of festival capabilities.

Upcoming summer festivals such as the Sea Festival and Rock Festival are looking to run this year, though be on a much smaller scale than normal and with COVID-19 restrictions and measures enforced.