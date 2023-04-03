Thomas Goisque Photo Exhibit Begins April 8

From April 8 to May 6, come and discover a selection of the most beautiful photographs by French photo reporter Thomas Goisque, who has traveled and observed the world for 30 years for publications and reports at France Art Space in Haeundae.

Hosted by Alliance Française de Busan, the exhibition is a real invitation to travel to which he invites us with powerful and poetic photos.

On Saturday, April 8, an artist talk is organized from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Limited places are available (25 people maximum) with registration using this form.

Born in France in 1969, Thomas Goisque graduated in 1995 from the french National School of Decorative Arts, in the photography section.

In the last twenty-five years, from Valparaiso to Vladivostok, from Ho Chi Minh City to Baghdad or from Kabul to Cape of Good Hope, he has traveled the world for french newspapers and magazines.

A regular contributor to Figaro Magazine, he has published over a hundred reports. Among his most beautiful publications are the crossing of the Gulf of Siam aboard a junk with Commander Pierre Guillaume and the ascent of the Mekong river from Ho Chi Minh City to the temples of Angkor with novelist Pierre Schoendoerffer.

His reports have been published in such prestigious daily newspapers or magazines as National Geographic France, Paris Match, Le Monde, Le Figaro, The New York Times, and Le Point among others.

Event Information

Location: FRANCE ART SPACE

Address: 6 Haeundae-ro 452 Beong-gil,Haeundae-gu, Busan

Hosted by Alliance Française de Busan

Website