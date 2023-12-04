Image: Ulsan City
Thousands of Rooks Reappear at the Taehwa River in Ulsan

By Haps Staff

Tens of thousands of rooks have flocked to the Samho Bamboo Forest in Ulsan.

Ulsan City reported on the 4th that the Samho Bamboo Forest along the Taehwa River is now home to a vast rook population, creating a unique spectacle during the winter months.

Originating from Siberia and Mongolia, these rooks migrate to Ulsan in search of food when their native grounds are covered in ice. The Samho Bamboo Forest, spanning 125,000㎡, boasts the largest congregation of rooks in Korea. The dense bamboo growth provides warmth in winter, creating a secure nesting environment protected from predators like eagle owls and hawks.

Rooks and jackdaws, are known for their diet of grains, pests, and grass seeds. Not to be confused with large-billed crows known for scavenging animal carcasses, these birds leave the bamboo forest at dawn to forage in fields near Gyeongju, Gyeongbuk, and Yangsan during the day. They return to the Taehwa River bamboo forest at dusk to rest.

A remarkable sight is the grand group dance exhibited by the rooks just before they settle into the bamboo forest for the night, circling overhead or perching on the trees and is unique to Ulsan.

Despite their annual migration, there is a concerning decline in the rook population in Ulsan.

According to data from the Migratory Bird Information System, last year saw a significant drop to 70,448 rooks, nearly 20,000 fewer than the previous year’s 89,320.

Experts attribute this decline to climate change and a reduction in available food.

