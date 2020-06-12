NewsBusan News

Three Arrested for Selling Illegal Drug They Said Could Treat COVID-19

BeFM News

Police caught three people for illegally bringing into the country an antiviral drug with no import permit or clinical trials and selling them as a special drug to treat COVID-19.

The Busan Police Agency’s Foreign Affairs Division arrested a man in his 30s and booked without detention two other accomplices.

The suspects are accused of: buying the antiviral drug Triazavirin at a low price in Russia since February; illegally bringing it into the country in small amounts through the EMS international postal service; and selling it online.

Police found book records on 13 people buying 400 capsules, worth 4.8 million won. But the actual distribution amount is estimated to be tens of millions of won.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Up to 150mm of Rain Forecasted This Weekend in Busan and Southern Region

Haps Staff -
Heavy rains are expected this weekend around Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam province.
Read more
Busan News

QR Code Registration Begins at High Risk Facilities in Busan

BeFM News -
In accordance with the government's quarantine guidelines for COVID-19, the QR code-based registration will be installed at eight types of high-risk facilities for the pandemic virus spread in Busan as well.
Read more
Busan News

“AI Korea 2020” to be Held in September in Busan

BeFM News -
An artificial intelligence (AI) exhibition and conference will be held in Busan, where smart cities and special blockchain projects are promoted.
Read more
Busan News

Highest Temperatures of The Year Recorded Yesterday, More Heat Expected Today

Haps Staff -
The highest temperatures of the year were recorded in Busan and the Gyeongnam region yesterday, with the heat expected to continue today.
Read more
Busan News

City Hopes to Preserve Daejeo Repair Building in Gangseo-gu

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is preparing a plan to preserve the old Daejeo Repair Association building in Gangseo-gu.
Read more
Busan News

Five Marine-Themed Buses Operating in Busan this Summer

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan and the Busan Metropolitan Public Transportation Citizens Fund and Busan Bus Transportation Business Association selected five existing city buses to operate as a "Busan Marine Bus" for three months this summer.
Read more

The Latest

Taejongdae’s Popular Hydrangea Festival Has Been Canceled

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
The Taejongdae Hydrangea Festival has been canceled this year. 
Read more

Three Arrested for Selling Illegal Drug They Said Could Treat COVID-19

Busan News BeFM News -
Police caught three people for illegally bringing into the country an antiviral drug with no import permit or clinical trials and selling them as a special drug to treat COVID-19.
Read more

Up to 150mm of Rain Forecasted This Weekend in Busan and Southern Region

Busan News Haps Staff -
Heavy rains are expected this weekend around Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam province.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

실과 바늘의 결로 태어난 꽃과 새 개최

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시립박물관은 2010년부터 매년 3회씩 개최하는 ‘신수 유물(新收遺物) 소개전’의 2020년 두 번째 전시를 시립박물관 부산관 2층 미술실에서 오는 10월 11일까지 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

ECCK Holding “All European Network Night 2020” in Seoul June 25th

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
The European Chamber of Commerce Korea is hosting its annual "All European Network Night 2020" on June 25th at Signiel in Seoul.
Read more
Busan
light rain
22 ° C
22 °
22 °
88 %
1.5kmh
90 %
Sat
23 °
Sun
24 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
24 °

Dine & Drink

McDonald’s Korea Introduces the Triple Cheeseburger

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's Korea has introduced its newest offering -- the triple cheeseburger.
Read more

Centum Beer Festival Moved Back to August

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
This year's Centum Beer Festival has been postponed until August.
Read more

Chuncheon Makguksu & Dakgalbi Festival Postponed Until September

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gangwondo's popular Chuncheon Makguksu & Dakgalbi Festival scheduled for this week has been postponed until September.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Doongbonae Dwaeji Kalbi in KSU

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Located on the back streets of the Kyungsung University district, Doongbonae Dwaeji Kalbi has been a mainstay of the area offering tasty, affordable Korean bbq since 1992.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea