Three Arrested for Selling Illegal Drug They Said Could Treat COVID-19

Police caught three people for illegally bringing into the country an antiviral drug with no import permit or clinical trials and selling them as a special drug to treat COVID-19.

The Busan Police Agency’s Foreign Affairs Division arrested a man in his 30s and booked without detention two other accomplices.

The suspects are accused of: buying the antiviral drug Triazavirin at a low price in Russia since February; illegally bringing it into the country in small amounts through the EMS international postal service; and selling it online.

Police found book records on 13 people buying 400 capsules, worth 4.8 million won. But the actual distribution amount is estimated to be tens of millions of won.