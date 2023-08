Three people were arrested and indicted for smuggling illegal drugs worth over 20 billion won from Thailand into South Korea.

The Narcotics Crime Special Investigation Team of the Busan District Prosecutors’ Office arrested and indicted the suspects on charges of violating the law related to the punishment of specific crimes.

From December 2022 until March this year, the suspects are accused of importing 21.6 billion won worth of narcotics, including meth, on 11 separate occasions.