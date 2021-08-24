Three Busan Landmarks to Display 2030 World Expo Wishful Bid Message

Three major landmarks around the city will display a message every night wishing to host the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Gwangan Bridge, Hwangnyeongsan Observatory Facility, and Busan Tower in Yongdusan Park will display the message “Wishing to host the 2030 Busan World Expo” for 10 minutes each night from 8:30 p.m.

To emphasize the symbolism of the ‘2030 Busan World Expo’, it will be broadcast every day at 8:30 p.m. and plans to continue until the venue is confirmed. However, due to the sunset time problem, Yongdusan Park is scheduled to be broadcast at 9 p.m. every day until the end of August.

Since the biggest evaluation item in attracting the 2030 Busan World Expo is citizen consensus, the city plans to actively promote it so that you can feel the enthusiasm for hosting the World Expo in Busan from anywhere.

The city also plans to hold a lighting ceremony for Busan’s Seven Bridges to promote the connection of the sea.

In addition, publicity is being promoted using all public media owned by the 16 districts and counties of Busan, directly affiliated organizations, business offices, and public corporations and industrial complexes under Busan.