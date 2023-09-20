Arts & Culture

Three Concerts to Check Out This Weekend

By Haps Staff

A variety of classical and traditional concerts are taking place around the city this weekend for musical lovers to enjoy.

Here are three to check out:

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The 603rd Subscription Concert features an all-Tchaikovsky program. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Constantinople & Abalye Cissoko @ Busan National Gukak Center — Lee Ja-ram plays a free performance. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Pansori @ Busan National Gukak Center — Traditional Korean music performed by Canadians and Senegalese play a free performance. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Sunday, 3 p.m.

