Image: Disney Korea
Three Hollywood Blockbusters Have Their World Premiere in South Korea This Month

Haps Staff

Filmgoers in South Korea will have the first chances to watch three Hollywood blockbusters that are set to open this month.

The world premiere of Disney’s live-action film “Cruella” will open up at South Korean theaters on May 26.

It comes two days before it gets its release in the United States.

The film follows the evil exploits of Cruella de Vil, the villain from the Disney film, “101 Dalmatians’.

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” also saw its world-premiere in Korea on May 5th, while “Fast and Furious 9” is set to open in Korea on May 19th, a month earlier than it will open in the US.

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

