Three Injured In Wastewater Treatment Plant Explosion in Sasang-gu

An explosion at a wastewater treatment company in Busan injured three employees and caused significant damage to the facility.

The incident occurred at 10:21 a.m. on the 13th at a wastewater treatment facility in a factory located in Gamjeon-dong, Sasang-gu, according to the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters.

Three employees in their 60s were injured in the blast and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

One of the factory’s three buildings was heavily damaged, and part of another building was also burned. Additionally, the windows of nearby buildings were shattered by the explosion. Fortunately, no toxic gas leaks have been reported.

The factory processes wastewater and industrial waste, and the explosion reportedly happened during an electrical safety inspection.

Due to concerns about further explosions, police have restricted access to the factory. Both police and fire authorities are currently investigating the exact cause of the accident.