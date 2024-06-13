Image: Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters
Busan News

Three Injured In Wastewater Treatment Plant Explosion in Sasang-gu

By Haps Staff

An explosion at a wastewater treatment company in Busan injured three employees and caused significant damage to the facility.

The incident occurred at 10:21 a.m. on the 13th at a wastewater treatment facility in a factory located in Gamjeon-dong, Sasang-gu, according to the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters.

Three employees in their 60s were injured in the blast and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

One of the factory’s three buildings was heavily damaged, and part of another building was also burned. Additionally, the windows of nearby buildings were shattered by the explosion. Fortunately, no toxic gas leaks have been reported.

The factory processes wastewater and industrial waste, and the explosion reportedly happened during an electrical safety inspection.

Due to concerns about further explosions, police have restricted access to the factory. Both police and fire authorities are currently investigating the exact cause of the accident.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

City and Korea Airports Corporation Launch “Busan is Good” Campaign at Gimhae Airport

Busan Attracts Major Corporate Incentive Tours With Strategic Marketing

Busan to Launch Campaign to Eradicate Illegal Taxis Around Busan Station

Dongbaekjeon to Introduce New Services

Coastal Food Town Nears Completion at Yongho Bay Amid Concerns

Summer Heat to Intensify Next Week

The Latest

End of an Era: Wolfhound to Close After 14 Years

Korea Destinations: Namildae Beach Set to Open for Summer Operations on July 5

Discover the Charm of Hadong at the 8th Seomjingang Cultural Jaecheop Festival

Grand Shopping Festival “2024 Busan Brand Festa” Taking Place at BEXCO This Weekend

Samjeong Tower 5th Anniversary Month-Long Festival

부산시, 지역제품 쇼핑 대축제 2024 부산브랜드페스타 개최

Busan
broken clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
42 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Fri
29 °
Sat
26 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
26 °
Tue
28 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 