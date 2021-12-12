Three Minors Caught Breaking Into Cars in Underground Parking Lots in Marine City

A recent spate of robberies in underground parking lots in Marine City has citizens concerned as the number of reports received by the police has been on the rise in recent weeks.

Three minors were taken into custody at around 2:10 a.m. last Wednesday after allegedly being caught attempting to break into unlocked vehicles and high-end foreign luxury cars.

The three suspects, all reported being teenagers and not residents of the area, would walk down parking ramps to enter the underground parking to avoid detection of security guards.

They reportedly targeted cars whose side mirrors weren’t folded in as they are more likely to have unlocked doors.

Another incident on December 2nd at a different apartment was also reported and the minors are also suspected to be involved.

Local security companies say that the end of the year and the beginning of the year are the two highest times for thefts from cars in the area.

They suggest practicing smart sense by locking your car doors and keeping your valuables at home.