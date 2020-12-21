Image: Busan Police Agency
Three More Businesses Caught Violating Quarantine Measures

BeFM News

Three businesses were found violating quarantine guidelines in Busan after carrying out intensive inspections on 747 businesses subject to a ban on gathering and abiding by stricter social distancing guidelines.

The Busan Police Agency said today it found a bar, internet cafe, and a singing room violating the quarantine guidelines.

At 11:30 pm on the 17th, the police obtained information that a singing room facility locked its doors but was under regular operation. It forcibly opened the door to crackdown on the business located near the Yeonsan Rotary.

At 7:50 pm on the 18th, the police also found a bar operating near the Yeonsan Rotary, and at 9 pm on the 19th, the police found an internet cafe operating at Gupo-dong, Buk-gu.

 

BeFM News
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM.

Travel

