Three More Businesses Caught Violating Quarantine Measures

Three businesses were found violating quarantine guidelines in Busan after carrying out intensive inspections on 747 businesses subject to a ban on gathering and abiding by stricter social distancing guidelines.

The Busan Police Agency said today it found a bar, internet cafe, and a singing room violating the quarantine guidelines.

At 11:30 pm on the 17th, the police obtained information that a singing room facility locked its doors but was under regular operation. It forcibly opened the door to crackdown on the business located near the Yeonsan Rotary.

At 7:50 pm on the 18th, the police also found a bar operating near the Yeonsan Rotary, and at 9 pm on the 19th, the police found an internet cafe operating at Gupo-dong, Buk-gu.