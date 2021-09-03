NewsBusan News

Three More Businesses Caught Violating the Infectious Disease Prevention Act

BeFM News

Authorities found a number of people and businesses violating social distancing level four currently applied in the city.

According to the Busan Police Agency yesterday, the police inspected 183 places including entertainment bars in Busan from 8:00 pm Thursday until 2 am Friday morning, and found a total of three businesses violating the Infectious Disease Prevention Act.

At around 10 pm, at a bar in Daeyeon-dong, Nam-gu, Busan, seven customers and the bar owner were caught drinking alcohol.

At 9:30 pm, the owner and four customers were caught at a bar buying and selling alcohol in Bannyeo-dong, Haeundae, Busan.

In Busan, bars and restaurants are allowed to operate until 9 pm.

 

