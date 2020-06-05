NewsBusan News

Three More People Found Violating Self-Quarantine in Busan

BeFM News

The city of Busan has not reported any new COVID-19 cases for a week but three people have been found violating self-quarantine rules.

Busan Health Authorities said since a high school senior was confirmed on the 29th of last month, the city has not reported any cases of secondary transmission and the cumulative caseload has stayed at 144 for a week.

City finds three self-quarantine violators

A Nam-gu woman in her 40s, self-quarantined until yesterday as a contact of a patient, visited Gyeongju on the 3rd.

Also, a man in his 60s from Gijang-gun self-quarantined until yesterday after returning from the US was caught through a civilian report.

A Dutch woman in her 40s was also caught by a monitoring team going to her child’s hospital.

35 people have been caught so far violating self-quarantine regulations.

