Three of Four Missing Vietnamese Sailors Captured After Missing For Two Months

Three of the four Vietnamese sailors who were supposed to be in quarantine at Busan’s Gamcheon Port were captured after two months of searching for the missing sailors.

The whereabouts of the remaining crew member is still under investigation.

The Busan Headquarters of the Korea Immigration Service announced yesterday that they have arrested three Vietnamese sailors on charges of violating the Immigration Control Act.

They are suspected of escaping and illegally entering South Korea after getting off the Sajo Columbia vessel, which docked at Gamcheon Port at 3 am on July 4th.

According to the Immigration Authority, four Vietnamese sailors got off the ship at dawn on the 4th and jumped into the water to escape.

The sailors were able to avoid being caught on camera by swimming in the blind spot of the closed-circuit (CC) TV security area. They then took a cab to leave the area.

They were caught at various places around the country, including in Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province; Janggun-myeon, Sejong-si, and Gangneung, Gangwon Province all which are areas with a high Vietnamese population.