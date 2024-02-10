Three of the Highest Accident Rate Tunnels in Korea Are In Busan

Three of the five tunnels with the highest accident rates over the past five years are located in Busan.

Baekyang Tunnel in Busan topped the list, with 48 reported accidents according to statistics from the Korean Road Traffic Authority resulting in one fatality and 120 injuries.

Following closely were the Busan Yeonsan Tunnel (42 accidents, 114 injuries), Gyeonggi Jungwon Tunnel (38 accidents, 111 injuries), Busan Hwangnyeong Tunnel (37 accidents, 71 injuries), and Gyeonggi Yeosu Tunnel (36 accidents, one fatality, 87 injuries).

Throughout this period, a total of 3,939 traffic accidents occurred in tunnels nationwide.

Broken down by year, there were 781 cases in 2018, 773 in 2019, 771 in 2020, 847 in 2021, and 767 in 2022, nearing an average of 800 cases annually.

The cumulative toll of tunnel traffic accidents during this timeframe amounted to 128 deaths: 18 in 2018, 21 in 2019, 40 in 2020, 27 in 2021, and 22 in 2022.