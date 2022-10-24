Three Opera Events Coming to Busan

Grand Opera will present ‘Family Opera of Fantasy and Magic – Mozart’s Magic Flute’ at the Geumbit Nuri Hall of the Geumjeong Cultural Center on the 27th.

School group tours will be held at 2 pm, and performances will be held for general audiences at 7 pm.

This performance connects the experiential culture and arts education program for students. Before watching the performance, students learn the contents of the Magic Flute through animation, and after watching the performance, they run a writing class on the opera.

The stage was set up so that children as well as adults could appreciate it with mysterious magic, fun rap, and comic acting. Ahn Ji-hwan, head of the Grand Opera, who took over the artistic directorship, said, “We plan to hold various events such as backstage tours and face painting to meet the needs of young audiences.”

In commemoration of the 15th anniversary of the death of world-famous tenor Luciano Pavarotti (1935-2007), the Sol Opera will hold a commemorative performance ‘The Concert’ at 7:30 pm on the 26th at the Geumbit Nuri Hall of the Geumjeong Cultural Center.

In the first part of the performance, you can see the video of Pavarotti’s performance and the major opera arias of the composer Rossini Donizetti Verdi Puccini.

The second part is decorated with major songs from around the world such as Spain, France, Germany, UK, USA, and Italian songs, providing a stage for audiences unfamiliar with classical music to enjoy.

Art Naesans, the entertainment company, will premiere the black comedy opera ‘The Old Virgin and Thief’ in Busan on the 8th of next month at 7:30 pm at the Yeongdo Culture and Arts Center Bongrae Hall.

The Old Virgin and Thief is a one-act opera written and written by Gian Carlo Menotti, one of the most popular composers of the second half of the 20th century. It premiered on NBC Radio in 1939.

Inspired by a scandal that happened in a small town bar in America, it depicts the commotion that takes place when ‘Bob’, a vagrant with good looks, comes to the house of ‘Miss Todd’, who lives alone with ‘Leticia’, a maid in a small town in the United States.

Young singers representing Busan and Gyeongnam will make up the cast, including soprano Park Hyun-jin as ‘Leticia’, soprano Choi Haet-sali as ‘Miss Todd’, soprano Min-hye Kim as ‘Miss Pinkerton’, and baritone Yoo Yong-jun as ‘Bob’.