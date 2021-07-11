Three Parks to be Renamed in Busan

The city of Busan said that it will change the name of Jaesungdae Park in Dong-gu to Busan Jinseong Park.

The name change comes after the city decided to make the park’s name better reflect the symbols and history of the park.

The park was originally named by the Japanese Government on January 3, 1944.

Since the name Jaesungdae expresses a Japanese-style fortress, critics have constantly called for the change in the park’s name.

Two other parks in Busan will undergo name changes including Gageum Park in Busanjin-gu and Geunrin Park in Dadae-dong.

Both will undergo name changes after a public opinion poll in each district.