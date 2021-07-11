NewsBusan News

Three Parks to be Renamed in Busan

Haps Staff

The city of Busan said that it will change the name of Jaesungdae Park in Dong-gu to Busan Jinseong Park.

The name change comes after the city decided to make the park’s name better reflect the symbols and history of the park.

The park was originally named by the Japanese Government on January 3, 1944.

Since the name Jaesungdae expresses a Japanese-style fortress, critics have constantly called for the change in the park’s name.

Two other parks in Busan will undergo name changes including Gageum Park in Busanjin-gu and Geunrin Park in Dadae-dong.

Both will undergo name changes after a public opinion poll in each district.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
22.1 ° C
22.1 °
22.1 °
94 %
2.7kmh
93 %
Sun
24 °
Mon
28 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
29 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 