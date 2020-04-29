Three Places Caught For Violating the Food Sanitation Act

The city of Busan announced it has caught three places violating the Food Sanitation Act while conducting joint inspections on 35 high-risk facilities in Busanjin-gu for two days from the 25th, together with the police and the consumer watchdog.

The inspection was carried out to prevent the spread COVID-19 after confirming that an infected person from Daegu had used these facilities in Busan on the 23rd.

One of the three caught for violations has been storing expired products, and the other two have been caught selling alcohol without cooking and selling food though they registered the businesses as regular restaurants.

The city issued business suspension orders and filed complaints.

The city has also issued administrative measures to stop the businesses of Club Vibe and 1970 Saemaeul Pocha until the 2nd of next month.

Since the 22nd of last month when the social distance was put into place, Busan Metropolitan City has inspected 4,268 bars in Busan in cooperation with the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency and the Consumer Supervisory Service.