Dine & Drink

Three Places Caught For Violating the Food Sanitation Act

Haps Staff

The city of Busan announced it has caught three places violating the Food Sanitation Act while conducting joint inspections on 35 high-risk facilities in Busanjin-gu for two days from the 25th, together with the police and the consumer watchdog.

The inspection was carried out to prevent the spread COVID-19 after confirming that an infected person from Daegu had used these facilities in Busan on the 23rd.

One of the three caught for violations has been storing expired products, and the other two have been caught selling alcohol without cooking and selling food though they registered the businesses as regular restaurants.

The city issued business suspension orders and filed complaints.

The city has also issued administrative measures to stop the businesses of Club Vibe and 1970 Saemaeul Pocha until the 2nd of next month.

Since the 22nd of last month when the social distance was put into place, Busan Metropolitan City has inspected 4,268 bars in Busan in cooperation with the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency and the Consumer Supervisory Service.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

HQ Hosting Mongolian Beef With Fried Egg Noodles Special Tonight

Haps Staff -
In honor of Buddha's birthday eve, the bar is cooking up some Mongolian Beef with Fried Egg Noodles.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Busan Steak of Mind at Haeundae’s Piggy Bistro

Sia Lee -
No longer a well-kept foodie secret, Piggy Bistro in Haeundae thrives in presenting authentic western dishes with outstanding food and an intimate atmosphere.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Wolfhound Begins “Tasty Tuesday” Specials

Haps Staff -
Wolfhound in Haeundae has begun a new "Tasty Tuesday" food special which offers three of its popular dishes for discounted prices.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Sunday

Haps Staff -
Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will bring back its popular "Vegan Buffet" this Sunday.
Read more
Busan Bites

Busan Bites: Original No. 18 Wandang House Balguksu

Dynamic Busan Staff -
The restaurant, well-known throughout the city has carried on its family business across three generations, opening in 1947.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Lotte Hotel Adds its Popular Salad Box to its Drive Through Menu Service

Haps Staff -
Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon has added the first-floor Lounge's Salad Box to its existing drive-through menu service.
Read more

The Latest

Korea Destinations: Country’s Largest Mountain Monorail Opens in Mungyeong

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
The country's largest mountain monorail offering magnificent views has opened in Mungyeong, in North Gyeongsang Province.
Read more

Three Places Caught For Violating the Food Sanitation Act

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced it has caught three places violating the Food Sanitation Act while conducting joint inspections on 35 high-risk facilities in Busanjin-gu for two days from the 25th, together with the police and the consumer watchdog.
Read more

Fairfield By Marriott in Haeundae Closed Until the End of June

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The Fairfield by Marriott hotel in Haeundae is closed until the end of June, the latest business casualty since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic has crushed the tourism industry in Korea.
Read more

Busan Museum’s “White Porcelain Jar” is Designated as the 52nd Treasure in Busan

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Baekja Hangari, or white porcelain jar, has been designated the 52nd treasure in Busan.
Read more

Police to Step Up Traffic Management Ahead of Long Weekend

Busan News BeFM News -
The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency will step up traffic management during the long period of holidays starting today.
Read more

Busan BOE Wants Academies Closed Until May 4th

Busan News BeFM News -
The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education organized special joint inspection teams with the city government and related bodies to recommend private academies to remain closed until May 4th and check on those that have reopened.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
47 %
4.1kmh
0 %
Wed
14 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
17 °

Dine & Drink

Three Places Caught For Violating the Food Sanitation Act

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced it has caught three places violating the Food Sanitation Act while conducting joint inspections on 35 high-risk facilities in Busanjin-gu for two days from the 25th, together with the police and the consumer watchdog.
Read more

HQ Hosting Mongolian Beef With Fried Egg Noodles Special Tonight

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
In honor of Buddha's birthday eve, the bar is cooking up some Mongolian Beef with Fried Egg Noodles.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Busan Steak of Mind at Haeundae’s Piggy Bistro

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
No longer a well-kept foodie secret, Piggy Bistro in Haeundae thrives in presenting authentic western dishes with outstanding food and an intimate atmosphere.
Read more

Wolfhound Begins “Tasty Tuesday” Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Wolfhound in Haeundae has begun a new "Tasty Tuesday" food special which offers three of its popular dishes for discounted prices.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea