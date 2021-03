For those that missed the celebrations on Wednesday, there are three St. Patrick’s Day events taking place tonight around the city.

Wolfhound (Haeundae) – The Wolfhound in Haeundae is holding a four-day St. Patrick’s Day event this year which specials that last until tomorrow.

LA Bar and Grill (Gwangalli) – 5,000 won drink specials for green beer and specialty cocktails.

Basement (PNU) – The longest-running St. Patrick’s Day in Korea returns to a scaled-back version this year.