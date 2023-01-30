Three Restaurants to Experience Authentic Korean Cuisine

No trip to Busan would be complete without a local Korean dining experience.

With many options around the city ranging from city specialties from ddwaeji gukbap to Dongnae pajeon, there are plenty of choices to satisfy your palate.

Here are three options to try if you are looking for an authentic Korean dining experience that is sure to make your trip memorable.

To dine at one of the top restaurants below, reservations are strongly recommended and can be made in English via CATCHTABLE where you can click the attached links.

Gyuichi Premium, Gwangan

Address: 7, Millaksubyeon-ro, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Details: Gyuichi Premium, Gwangan is a Korean beef omakase restaurant that offers a high-quality dining experience. The restaurant is known for its top-notch meat and fresh ingredients, carefully curated by experienced chefs. A meal at Gyuichi Premium, Gwangan is a luxurious treat for meat lovers looking for a truly authentic taste of Korean cuisine.

NTM

Address: 6, Jaseong-ro 133beon-gil, Dong-gu, Busan

Details: NTM is an upscale Korean beef omakase restaurant that offers an exceptional dining experience. The restaurant boasts a stunning interior and serves only the highest quality meats, expertly prepared by skilled chefs. Dining at NTM is a luxurious treat for those seeking an authentic taste of Korean cuisine.

Jagalchi Fish Restaurant

Address: 28, Suyeong-ro 702beon-gil, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Details: Jagalchi Fish Restaurant is an affordable sashimi spot where you can enjoy the freshest and highest quality raw fish. The restaurant offers a variety of sashimi options, and the fish is expertly prepared by experienced chefs. Jagalchi Fish Restaurant is the perfect place for those looking for a delicious and affordable sashimi experience.