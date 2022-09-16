Three Yachts Burned in Busan Yachting Center Fire

At 2 a.m. on Friday morning, a yacht under repair at the Busan Yachting Center in Haeundae caught fire and was extinguished in an hour and a half.

The fire burned down one full yacht and parts of two others docked next to it.

Nineteen fire trucks were dispatched to the scene after receiving a resident report.

Police and fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire after receiving a statement from the yacht owner that he returned home after charging the battery Thursday afternoon.