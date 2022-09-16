Image: Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters
NewsBusan News

Three Yachts Burned in Busan Yachting Center Fire

BeFM News

At 2 a.m. on Friday morning, a yacht under repair at the Busan Yachting Center in Haeundae caught fire and was extinguished in an hour and a half.

The fire burned down one full yacht and parts of two others docked next to it.

Nineteen fire trucks were dispatched to the scene after receiving a resident report.

Police and fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire after receiving a statement from the yacht owner that he returned home after charging the battery Thursday afternoon.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
78 %
2.1kmh
4 %
Sat
28 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
23 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 