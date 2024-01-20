Ticket Sales for the ‘BNK Busan Bank 2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships,’ Begin Tomorrow

Ticket sales for the ‘BNK Busan Bank 2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships,’ the first time Korea hosts the event, will commence on the 22nd.

The Busan World Table Tennis Championships Organizing Committee revealed that reservations for men’s and women’s team competitions can be made on Interpark from the 22nd.

The tickets cover different venues at BEXCO, including the ‘Choppy Hall’ (main stadium) and ‘Loopy Hall’ (second stadium), with sessions categorized as day and night.

Prices vary based on seat class and session, with the most expensive tickets for the men’s finals priced at 290,000 won for Gold Seat A.

Daily tickets run around 20,000 to 100,00 won.

Discounts, including 10% off with a Busan Bank prepaid card and a 20% group reservation discount, are available.

The competition, focused on sustainability, will issue 100% online tickets as ‘mobile admission tickets.’

Organizers recommend prompt ticket reservations for the optimal viewing experience in the specially designed BEXCO stadium.

Additionally, commemorative MD products are available for purchase online.

The championships, hosting over 2,000 participants from 40 countries, will be a fierce 10-day competition from February 16th to 25th, with the Korean teams eyeing Olympic qualification.