Tickets for Big Day South 2022 on May 20 & 21 in Daegu On Sale Now

Big Day South returns in 2022 with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions allowing for a full capacity, standing event.

The audio-visual festival celebrates the creative communities of Korea outside of the capital, and after last year’s socially distant event, the festival has spread out to include five different locations.

Big Day South starts off as last year, with three musical acts performing in Club Heavy on Friday night. Jeju singer-songwriter E So joins Daegu bands Igloo and Sindosi from 8pm.

Saturday the 21st begins with the art stage, which this year moves to Alley Experiment Theater to allow for a wider variety of performances.

These include Sooyeoun Baek, who attempts to listen to, and translate nature through her combination of video and body performance titled “What is an artist’s body?”

The Jeju artist is currently in residency at Daegu Art Factory. There will also be a cross-cultural collaboration, with Korean singer-songwriter Keemcool performing with South African movement artist Marcia Peschke, who returns to the festival after a powerful performance in 2018.

There will also be an improvisational set by American musician Will Pertz. The Daejeon-based musician mixes upright bass with live responsive projections for his series titled Singularity.

Busan dancer Mina Kang will perform her choreographed piece for three dancers, while Oh-Kyung Jang and Undock also bring dance and performance art to the stage.

The nearby cafe Off The Street will host a photography exhibition by Jihye Min, while also offering a space for the audience and performers to mingle in between performance times.

As the golden hour begins, the festival moves to the rooftop of Club Heavy for acoustic performances by Dajung, the young prodigy currently signed to Electric Muse, and Daegu expat group Yesterday’s Sushi.

The main music stage this year takes place at Club Heavy from 7 pm till 10 pm on Saturday night.

Daegu guitar pop band Cosmic Abalone will be kicking things off, fresh from the release of their newest single Spring Weeds, produced by Danpyunsun.

They’ll be joined by Changwon’s Greenvilla, who released their self-titled debut EP last year.

Busan act My Yellow Poney has recently relocated to Seoul, and continues to grow off the back of their three EPs released in 2020 and 2021.

The stage will close with the performance of Haepaary, who had three performances at the 2022 iteration of SXSW, along with the Korean Music Awards for best electronic song and best electronic album.

With the long-awaited lifting of curfews, the after-party will continue downtown at Communes, with street performer Ppik Ppik bringing a mixture of performance art and comedy to the stage.

The night will close with The Plastic Kiz, who have added Summer Never Comes guitarist Yeongdo Pyeon to their ranks ahead of their long-awaited debut album this year, and Seoul-based Jeonju band Oh Chill, who are no strangers to the festival.

Big Day South provides a space to both reconnect with, and celebrate our local creative communities.

Audience participation and engagement are as important as ever, and a number of interactive elements will be spread across the festival to allow the audience to add to the creativity of the weekend.

All Stage tickets are available now for ₩38,000.