Tickets For Big Day South Daegu Available

Tickets for Big Day South, an audio-visual festival that celebrates the creative communities of Korea outside of the capital.

This year, the two-day show is returning to its roots in Daegu where the festival was first held in 2014 on May 28th and 29th.

With limited tickets available to see the show in person, there will also be tickets for a full recording streamed after the event.

Big Day South provides a space for community, collaboration, and celebration. Art performances will be held at the new book shop and screen printing store Smile Broadly, while two nights of music will take place at the legendary home of music in Daegu, Club Heavy. Blind ticketing opened on April 24th. 20 All Stage tickets are 32,000 won. The full lineup will be announced on May 1st. 20 All Stage tickets are 38,000 won.

Current social distancing measures will be strictly followed over the two days of the event.