Tickets for Giants Home Opener Go On Sale Friday

The Lotte Giants are gearing up for their 2024 season against NC, with their home opening games set to take place at Sajik Baseball Stadium from the 29th to the 31st.

Tickets for the highly anticipated series will go on sale via the Lotte Giants’ official website and app on the 22nd, with advance reservations opening at 10 a.m. and general reservations at 2 p.m.

The opening game will feature a flag team performance carrying a flag bearing a special catchphrase dedicated to the ‘Sailing Series.’

In homage to their coastal hometown, the Lotte team will wear “Sea uniforms” during the series, adorned with ‘BUSAN’ on the front and a Gwangan Bridge emblem patch on the sleeve. These uniforms, dubbed ‘Sea uniforms,’ will be sported not only during the home opener but also on selected event days throughout the season.

The Giants will unveil the newly renovated Sajik Baseball Stadium this season, introducing enhancements such as the G-Round seats for a more immersive game-viewing experience and outfield table seats for comfortable outfield viewing.

Additionally, food and beverage offerings within the stadium, including Krispy Kreme Donuts and Boyeong Dumplings, have been upgraded to enhance the overall fan experience.