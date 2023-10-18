Image: Changwon City
Tickets For The 2023 Changwon K-POP World Festival Available From Today

By Haps Staff

The 2023 Changwon K-POP World Festival marks its 12th anniversary this year and is set to take place at the Changwon Yongji Culture Park on Friday, October 27th, at 7 p.m.

Ticket reservations for the event kick off on October 19th at 7:00 p.m.

The festival offers two ticket options, including reserved seats and free seating. Reserved seats can be secured online for a nominal fee of 1,000 won, while free admission seats are available on a first-come-first-served basis, requiring no ticket.

Global audiences can anticipate an electrifying show featuring eight talented teams from Greece, Chile, Taiwan, Australia, the United States, Nigeria, Turkey, and Spain, all vying for the top honors.

Renowned K-POP artists, including ONF, IZ*ONE’s Kwon Eun-bi, Dreamcatcher, Dripin, DKZ, and Secret Number, are set to deliver performances, promising an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide.

The event will be hosted by popular personalities Jo Soo-min, Jae-chan from DKZ, and Hyojin from ONF, attracting widespread attention from domestic and international K-POP enthusiasts.

To secure your spot at this grand celebration of global K-POP talent, head to WeMakePrice for ticket reservations.

