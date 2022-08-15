Tickets for the ‘BMW Ladies Championship 2022’ On Sale Now

Tickets to the BMW Ladies Championship 2022 gallery can be purchased through the ‘BMW Vantage’ application, a customized lifestyle platform based on blockchain technology, and an early bird benefit of up to 45% discount has been prepared depending on the sales period.

First, during the 1st Early Bird period, which runs until August 31, all ticket types (weekday tickets, weekend tickets, and all-day tickets) are sold at a 30% discount. iIn addition, the first 1,000 people who purchase tickets during the early early bird period will be given a gift on the spot.

Subsequently, during the 2nd Early Bird period from September 1st to September 30th, 15% discount for all types of tickets and up to 30% discount according to member level is provided at all times. In addition, when purchasing all types of tickets, you can also use the BMW Coins you have in the BMW Vantage app to pay.

In line with the services provided, it will be sold in two categories: ‘BMW Excellence Class Package Ticket’ and ‘General Admission Ticket’. Buyers of the ‘BMW Excellence Class Package Ticket’ will be provided with a variety of luxury services and small souvenirs, including entry to the BMW Excellence Lounge located on BMW 18 Green, as well as a VIP pass, catering service, a separate VIP parking lot and a BMW car shuttle.

Details regarding ticket purchase can be found through the BMW Vantage app and the BMW website.

As a result of the official gallery count through the 2019 tournament, the BMW Ladies Championship, which attracted more than 70,000 (70,394), total visitors, from rounds 1 to 4, attracting the largest number of visitors among the LPGA Tour tournaments, will be held as a related event for the first time in three years.

It is expected that many golf fans will flock to this year as well.

A total of 78 players, including 68 top-class LPGA tour players and 8 specially invited players, will participate in the BMW Ladies Championship 2022, which will be held for four days with a total prize money of $2 million ($300,000 prize money) and 72-hole stroke play over four days.

In particular, this year, two amateur players recommended by the Korea Golf Association (KGA) will be given the qualification to take the lead in fostering the dream of golf.